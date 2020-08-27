1/1
MARIE D. (DUFOUR) FLANGO
1931 - 2020
PHILIPSBURG - Marie D. Flango, 89, of Philipsburg and formerly of Houtzdale, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.

Born Aug. 10, 1931 in Atlantic, rural Houtzdale, she was a daughter of the late Modest II and Celine (Finney) DuFour.

Marie was a member of Christ The King Catholic Church, Houtzdale and the church Rosary and Altar Society .

She loved to cook and bake for her family, enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and knitted and crocheted many beautiful items.

On Oct. 24, 1953 she married Anthony J. Flango, who preceded her in death on April 20, 2016.

She is survived by the following children, Barbara (Russell) Morroni of Smithmill, Carol Flango of Philipsburg, Anthony (Shelley) Flango Jr. of Houtzdale, Greg (Tonya) Flango, of Houtzdale and Shirley (Scott) Gulish of Houtzdale.

Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Tana Ree Flango, Scott Gulish, Sean Gulish, Chantel Flango, Brittany Flango, Jordan Flango, Bayla Flango; and three step grandchildren, Chris Morroni, Mark Graham Jr., Morgan Reader; and seven great-grandchildren.

Marie was the last of her generation..

Preceding her in death were her husband; a son, Lawrence Flango; and the following siblings, Modest DuFour III, Elizabeth Buynak, Alexander DuFour, Irene DuFour Solensky, Louise DuFour, Shirley DuFour. and an infant sister.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, Houtzdale with the Rev. Fr. William Laska as celebrant.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, there will be no public visitation.

Interment will follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery, Houtzdale.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marie's memory to Christ The King Catholic Church, 123 Good St., Houtzdale, PA 16651.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Progress from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Christ The King Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home Inc
200 David St
Houtzdale, PA 16651
(814) 378-8661
