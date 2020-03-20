Home

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Clearfield
16 N Front St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-8446
Marie Elene Green


1941 - 2020
Marie Elene Green Obituary
Marie Elene Green, 78, of Clearfield, passed away early Saturday morning, March 7, 2020 at Penn Highlands Hospital DuBois.

Born Sept. 5, 1941 in Curwensville, she was the daughter of Raymond and Mildred (Spingola) Zattoni.

Mrs. Green had been employed at various state agencies including PA DEP, PA DPA, and the PLCB as well as the Social Security Administration, Walmart Public Relations, Curwensville Lake, Penn Highlands Hospital DuBois in Medical Records, and was a self-employed merchandizer.

She was a member of St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church, and had attended St. Francis Roman Catholic Church and the Clearfield Alliance Church, had been a member of the Chinklacamoose Squares, and bowling leagues at the Clearfield Lanes. She had volunteered for the , the Clearfield County S.P.C.A., Food Share and Caring and Sharing for Kids.

Surviving is her husband, Paul Green of Curwensville; a sister, Judy Clark and husband Aaron "Buck" of Curwensville; nieces and nephew, Randy Clark and wife Denise, Tracy Clark-Radzieta and husband Kelly and Missy Welker. Also surviving are great-nephews, Shane Radzieta Ethan and Eli Clark and Taylor and Ryan Welker; an aunt, Irene Wisor and husband Fred; and uncle, Thomas Spingola, both of Clearfield. In addition, she is survived by her dog "Pepe Pierre", whom she dearly loved.

There will be no public visitation and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date.

The family suggests contributions be made to the Clearfield County S.P.C.A. 275 21st St. Clearfield, PA 16833

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020
