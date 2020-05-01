Marie (Soderlund) Shaffer
SALISBURY, Md. - Marie Soderlund Shaffer, 104, formerly of Salisbury, Maryland, died peacefully in her sleep on April 26, 2020 at the home of her daughter and family in Rockville, MD.

Born in Clearfield, she was the daughter of Victor August Soderlund and Emma Ogren Soderlund. Her two brothers, Carl and Edward preceded her in death.

Marie worked for several years in a law office before marrying Thomas J. Shaffer in 1939. Tom Shaffer was a U.S. Postal Inspector in the Washington DC Division. During his 35 year career, they lived in multiple locations before settling in Salisbury in 1954 to raise a family. They were married for 55 years before his death in 1994.

She was a member of Rockawalkin United Methodist Church where she taught an adult Sunday school class and was active in the United Methodist Women.

Marie is survived by three sons: Dr. Edward T. Shaffer (Salisbury, MD), Dr. Daniel L. Shaffer (Bozeman, MT) and Dr. David N. Shaffer (Portland,OR), and one daughter, Janice S. Wright (Rockville, MD), six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

She will be laid to rest in a private service at Rockawalkin Church Cemetery, Hebron MD.

Memorial donations may be sent to Rockawalkin United Methodist Church, 6777 Rockawalkin Rd., Hebron, MD 21830 or Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Dr. Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850.

Published in The Progress from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
Mrs Shaffer was a lovely , kind lady who was loved by all who knew her . Heaven 's angels welcomed her with glad song for sure ! Deepest sympathy to the family, prayers of comfort sent .
Candice Norcross
