GRAMPIAN - Marilyn B. Charles, 91, of Grampian, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at her residence.
Born Nov. 4, 1928 in Greenville, she was the daughter of Paul M. and G. Marie (Sheeser) Solley.
She was a member of the Bible Fellowship Church Luthersburg where she was a deaconess, Sunday School teacher and sung in the choir. She was a 1946 graduate of Curwensville High School and a 1968 graduate of Tri County Beauty School.
She had been a salesperson for the G C Murphy Co. in Clearfield, owned and operated the Marilyn Charles Beauty Shop, and also worked in the family business "Charles Concessions" along with her husband at fairs and festivals in Clearfield County.
She was a Bloom Township poll worker for the Clearfield County Board of Elections for 75 years.
She was one of the original members of the Jolly Stitcher Club, a member of the Grampian Woman's Club where she had served as an officer, and was a previous member of the Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co. Auxiliary. Mrs. Charles was a wonderful mother and wife and will be sadly missed by her family.
On Nov. 5, 1948 she wed Percy J. Charles, who preceded her in death on Sept. 26, 2013. She was also preceded in death by her parents; a son, Michael P. Charles; a daughter, Lugene Lynn Charles; and a grandson, Greg Charles.
Surviving are three children, Larry L. Charles and wife Dorothy and Linda L. (Charles) McCall and husband George, both of Grampian, and Richard L. Charles and wife Pam of Clearfield; and also a daughter-in-law, Linda Charles of Grampian.
Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, Ryan Charles, Molley Charles, Shaun Charles, Jason Charles, Paul Charles, Mark McCall, Melissa (McCall) Hollabaugh, Dan Charles, Damien Charles, and Dustin Charles; numerous great grandchildren; and a brother, Dr. Paul M. Solley of West Virginia.
There will be no public visitation.
Graveside Services will be held at the Chestnut Grove Cemetery, Grampian, at the convenience of the family, with the Rev. Charles Lee officiating.
The family suggests contributions be made to the Bible Fellowship Church, 6706 Chestnut Grove Hwy., Luthersburg, PA 15848.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from May 5 to May 6, 2020.