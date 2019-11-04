|
MILTON, Fla. - Marilyn M. Mitchell, 91, of Milton, Fla., formerly of Clearfield, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 25, 2019 with her children by her side.
She was born Feb. 4, 1928 to the late Lex K. and Olive (Dinges) Miller.
Following her graduation from Clearfield Area High School in 1946, she was employed by the Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library.
She married Robert L. Mitchell on June 24, 1951 in Clearfield. They were happily married for 61 years until his death on Sept. 8, 2012. The remainder of her career was spent as a homemaker and mother; she excelled at both.
Mom was an avid reader and gardener. She enjoyed puzzles and adult coloring books.
She and Dad were Penn State season ticket holders and Pittsburgh Steelers fans. She was also a past member of the Clearfield Women's Club and the NON Club of Clearfield.
Mrs. Mitchell is survived by a daughter, Deborah M. Houser of Alger, Wash.; sons, Scott L. Mitchell and his wife Donna of Milton, Fla. and Gary R. Mitchell and wife Kim of Milton, Fla. She is also survived by six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, her husband, Robert L. Mitchell and her son-in-law, Donald A. Houser, she was preceded in death by her five brothers.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until noon on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
Graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery with Pastor Dick Mitchell officiating.
Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery.
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home in Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.
To send an online tribute go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019