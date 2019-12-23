|
HOUTZDALE - Marion L. Hopkins, 101, of Houtzdale passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.
Born Oct. 23, 1918 in Sterling, rural Houtzdale, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Eliza (Sharpless) Archer.
Marion was a 1937 graduate of Houtzdale High School.
She was a life time member of the First United Methodist Church, Houtzdale.
Marion enjoyed watching and attending sporting events, especially wrestling, visits with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and loved to bake for her family. Marion made the last batch of her famous strawberry jelly this summer.
She was a homemaker.
In October of 1938, she married Clay Timothy Hopkins, who preceded her in death on Dec. 14, 1986.
Surviving are four sons, Gary (Roberta) Hopkins of Los Angeles, Calif., Thomas (Paulette) Hopkins of Houtzdale, Lynn (Claudia) Hopkins of Ramey, and Jack (Jeanann) Hopkins of Huston, Texas.
Also surviving are ten grandchildren, Thomas and Craig Hopkins, David Jankowicz, Mark and Brian Hopkins, Danny Woodard, Lauren Hopkins, and Ryan, Kirk, and Aron Hopkins; along with 20 great-grandchildren.
Marion was the last of her generation.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; a daughter, Marlene Jankowicz Rossin; a grandson, Michael Jankowicz; two sons-in-law, Joel Jankowicz and Nick Rossin; a infant great-grandchild and grandchild; seven brothers; and four sisters.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale with the Rev Robert Ford officiating.
Interment will follow at the American Legion Cemetery, Brisbin
Family and friends will be received Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019