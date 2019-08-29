|
LANSE - Marjorie J. Dahlgren, 91, of Lanse, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at her home.
Born May 23, 1928 in Philipsburg, she was a daughter of the late LeRoy H. and Pearl V. (Williams) Morrison.
Marjorie was a 1946 graduate of Philipsburg High School and a 1949 graduate of the Philipsburg State General Hospital School of Nursing, receiving the title of registered nurse. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Philipsburg, where she taught Sunday school, Order of Eastern Star and D.A.R. Margie enjoyed gardening, knitting, reading and playing the piano. She was a faithful volunteer at the former Presbyterian Home.
On Nov. 23, 1949, at the First Baptist Church, she married David "Ken" Dahlgren, who survives.
Also surviving is their daughter, Bonnie D. Peters and husband Terry "Toot" of West Decatur RD; two grandchildren, Heidi Myers and husband Craig and Eric Gilham and wife Courtney; and five great-grandchildren, Camden, Kelby, Aleksa, Cassidy and Quinn.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia A. Woods.
Private services will be held at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg, with Pastor Ted G. Seibert officiating.
Marjorie will be laid to rest at the Philipsburg Cemetery.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.dahlgren-spewock.com.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019