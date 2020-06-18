Marjorie (Shaffer) Lamkie
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GLEN CAMPBELL - Marjorie (Shaffer) Lamkie, 94, of Glen Campbell, died on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at her son W.A.'s home in Glen Campbell.

The daughter of Clair H. and Laura J. (Selfridge) Shaffer, she was born on Dec. 27, 1925 in Clearfield.

Marjorie was a graduate of Clearfield High School Class of 1943.

She married Ellwood "Dike" Lamkie on Nov. 25, 1950 and they shared over 50 years of marriage until his death on July 9, 2001.

Marjorie worked as a postmaster for the United State Postal Service for 21 years. She was the postmaster in Arcadia and had also worked at the Glen Campbell and Mahaffey post offices. She started was the owner of Marjorie S. Lamkie Trucking from 1984-1991.

An active member of the First Baptist Church in Glen Campbell, Marjorie was also a longtime member of the Glen Campbell American Legion Auxiliary.

Marjorie is survived by her two sons, W.A. Lamkie and wife Michele and Dennis R. Lamkie and girlfriend Cathy Wheeler, all of Glen Campbell; her sister, Edith "Edie" Fleming of Clearfield; her six grandchildren, Christopher, Shane, Benjamin, Jesse and Brandon; her two great-granddaughters and her two great-grandsons.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ellwood "Dike" Lamkie; her infant daughter, Leanne Lamkie; her two brothers, Ray C. and Earl Shaffer; and her two sisters, Dorothy Rocek and Emma Jane Shaffer.

In accordance with Marjorie's request, there will not be a visitation. At a later date a memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church in Glen Campbell. Interment will be at Burnside Cemetery in Burnside. Final service times will be published in an upcoming obituary.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the First Baptist Church at P.O. Box 199, Glen Campbell, PA 15742.

Arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home, Ltd. in Hillsdale. Online guestbook condolences are available at www.rairighfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd
18944 Rte 286 Hwy E
Hillsdale, PA 15746
(814) 743-6833
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved