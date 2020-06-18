GLEN CAMPBELL - Marjorie (Shaffer) Lamkie, 94, of Glen Campbell, died on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at her son W.A.'s home in Glen Campbell.
The daughter of Clair H. and Laura J. (Selfridge) Shaffer, she was born on Dec. 27, 1925 in Clearfield.
Marjorie was a graduate of Clearfield High School Class of 1943.
She married Ellwood "Dike" Lamkie on Nov. 25, 1950 and they shared over 50 years of marriage until his death on July 9, 2001.
Marjorie worked as a postmaster for the United State Postal Service for 21 years. She was the postmaster in Arcadia and had also worked at the Glen Campbell and Mahaffey post offices. She started was the owner of Marjorie S. Lamkie Trucking from 1984-1991.
An active member of the First Baptist Church in Glen Campbell, Marjorie was also a longtime member of the Glen Campbell American Legion Auxiliary.
Marjorie is survived by her two sons, W.A. Lamkie and wife Michele and Dennis R. Lamkie and girlfriend Cathy Wheeler, all of Glen Campbell; her sister, Edith "Edie" Fleming of Clearfield; her six grandchildren, Christopher, Shane, Benjamin, Jesse and Brandon; her two great-granddaughters and her two great-grandsons.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ellwood "Dike" Lamkie; her infant daughter, Leanne Lamkie; her two brothers, Ray C. and Earl Shaffer; and her two sisters, Dorothy Rocek and Emma Jane Shaffer.
In accordance with Marjorie's request, there will not be a visitation. At a later date a memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church in Glen Campbell. Interment will be at Burnside Cemetery in Burnside. Final service times will be published in an upcoming obituary.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the First Baptist Church at P.O. Box 199, Glen Campbell, PA 15742.
Arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home, Ltd. in Hillsdale. Online guestbook condolences are available at www.rairighfh.com.
