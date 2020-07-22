GLEN CAMPBELL - Marjorie (Shaffer) Lamkie, 94, of Glen Campbell died on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at her son W.A.'s home in Glen Campbell.
The daughter of Clair H. and Laura J. (Selfridge) Shaffer, she was born on Dec. 27, 1925 in Clearfield.
Marjorie was a graduate of Clearfield High School Class of 1943.
She married Ellwood "Dike" Lamkie on Nov. 25, 1950 and they shared over 50 years of marriage until his death on July 9, 2001.
Marjorie worked as a postmaster for the U.S. Postal Service for 21 years. She was the postmaster in Arcadia and had also worked at the Glen Campbell and Mahaffey post offices. She was the owner of Marjorie S. Lamkie Trucking from 1984-1991.
An active member of the First Baptist Church in Glen Campbell, Marjorie was also a long-time member of the Glen Campbell American Legion Auxiliary.
Marjorie is survived by her two sons, W.A. Lamkie and wife Michele and Dennis R. Lamkie and girlfriend Cathy Wheeler, all of Glen Campbell; her six grandchildren: Christopher, Shane, Bethany; Benjamin, Jesse and Brandon; her two great-granddaughters; her two great-grandsons and her sister: Edith "Edie" Fleming of Clearfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Ellwood "Dike" Lamkie; her infant daughter: Leanne Lamkie; her two brothers, Ray C. and Earl Shaffer; and her two sisters, Dorothy Rocek and Emma Jane Shaffer.
On Saturday, July 25, 2020 family and friends are invited to a 3 p.m. memorial service at the First Baptist Church in Glen Campbell. Masks are required at the church. Fred Lucas will officiate. Following the service, a gathering will last until 5 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 199, Glen Campbell, PA 15742.
