CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Marjorie Ruth Trawick Bates was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She passed away on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 in Charlotte, N.C.
Margie was the daughter of Ralph Woodrow Trawick and Nellie Estelle Trawick of Pensacola, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Barry Eugene Trawick.
She is survived by her brother, Stephen Charles Trawick of Gulf Breeze, Fla.
Margie was a graduate of Auburn University, class of 1959.
She married David Wynn Bates, Sr. of Philipsburg on March 19, 1960. She had four children who survive her, Jacquelyn Alling of Mount Pleasant, S.C., Cynthia Hall of Matthews, N.C., David Bates of Apex, N.C., and Michael Bates of Sherrills Ford, N.C. Margie has six grandchildren, Kacey Mahle of Matthews, N.C., Courtney Pugh of Charlotte, N.C., Meagan Chieppor of Raleigh, N.C., Cameron Bates of Sherrills Ford, N.C., Sara Bates of Middletown, Del., and Jonathan Bates of Middletown, Del. Margie also has three great-grandchildren, Colt Mahle of Matthews, N.C., Haddie Pugh of Charlotte, N.C., and Lulu Pugh of Charlotte, N.C.
Margie lived a happy life in Phillipsburg and Hilton Head, S.C. caring for her family. She was an active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. She enjoyed playing golf and had the distinct pleasure of scoring two holes-in-one during her playing years. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
, the American Diabetes Association
, or St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Philipsburg.
James Funeral Home of Huntersville, N.C. is serving the family of Mrs. Bates and online condolences can be made to jamesfuneralhomelkn.com.