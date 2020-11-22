1/
MARK S. EARNEST DUDAK
1965 - 2020
OSCEOLA MILLS - Mark S. Earnest Dudak, 55, of Osceola Mills, died on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 as a result of an ATV accident in Osceola Mills.

Born on Nov. 16, 1965 in Altoona, he was the son of Eileen (Earnest) Dudak and stepfather John D. Dudak of Osceola Mills.

He was of the Christian faith.

Mark was a member of the Saint Anthony's Society in Osceola Mills, the Slovak Club in Osceola Mills, and the LOOMoose in Osceola Mills. He was a construction worker and was a 1983 graduate of the Philipsburg-Osceola High School.

In addition to his parents he is survived by two daughters, Kayla Yontosh of Drifting, and Hannah Earnest of Altoona; one sister, Dawn Dudak and her husband Andras Kovach of Neptune, N.J.; and one grandson, Carson.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.

Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The Progress from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
