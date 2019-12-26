|
MINERAL SPRINGS - Marl L. Wisor, 81, of Mineral Springs, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
He was born on Aug. 26, 1938 in West Decatur, the son of the late Leonard and Madeline (Aveni) Wisor.
Retired, Marl worked for Piper Aircraft and Bayer Clothing.
He was a member of Calvary Church of God, Mineral Springs. He enjoyed hunting and bowling.
Marl is survived by his children, Marlin "Dean" Wisor and his wife Laurie of Woodland, Rodney Wisor of Mineral Springs, Rhonda Packer of Harrisburg, Bonnie Murphy of Clearfield, Connie Knepp of Clearfield and Vicki Wisor of Frenchville; 14 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; seven siblings, Vera Parks and her husband John of Mineral Springs, Arthur Wisor of Mineral Springs, Alice Lumadue of Mineral Springs, Marshall Wisor and his wife Bonnie of Mineral Springs, Pastor Stanley Wisor and his wife Diane of Bigler, Dorothy Maines and her husband the Rev. Sam Maines of Mineral Springs, Leonard Wisor and his wife Lori of Mineral Springs; numerous nieces and nephews; and a former wife, Loretta Wisor.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Dustin Peffer, and three sisters, Elva Lumadue, Glenda Hummel and Connie Wisor; and his former wife, June (Swatsworth) Wisor.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Josh Maines officiating.
Burial will be at Bradford Cemetery.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc., 312 East Locust St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
To send an online tribute go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019