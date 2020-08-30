Marlene M. Graham, 77, of Clearfield passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at her residence.
Born Nov. 4, 1942 in Clearfield, she was a daughter of Melvin and Mae (Bloom) Owens.
Marlene was a member of the First Baptist Church in Curwensville.
She was a notary for Graham Motors for over 20 years, and had been employed by the former Long Dairy and Burger King.
Marlene was devoted to her family. She enjoyed watching her husband, son and grandson race and was their biggest fan. She enjoyed listening to Alan Jackson and Elvis Presley.
On June 6, 1960 she married Sheldon Graham, who preceded her in death on Feb. 9, 2017.
Marlene is survived by a son, Sheldon (Tammy) Graham Jr. of Clearfield; a daughter, Laurie (David) Lansberry of Port Orange, Fla.; and five grandchildren, Sheldon (Crystal) Graham III of Clearfield, Tiffany Graham of Clearfield, Kristy Graham of Woodland, Sheena (Fisayo) Ojo of Samsula, Fla. and Melanie Davis of Port Orange, Fla.
Also surviving are nine great grandchildren, Lexi and Emily Graham, Blake Graham and companion Emily Bohan, Shay and Luke Graham, Marayo, Yeni, and Tayo Ojo; along with a great-great-granddaughter, Gracie Mae Graham; and two sisters, Peggy Shaw of Clearfield, Sarah Byers and companion Warren Peter of Indiana; and a brother, Clair Owens of Clearfield.
Marlene was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Funeral Service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale. Pastor Dan Osterhout will preside over the service.
Friends will be received at the funeral home Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.
Interment will follow at Stoneville Cemetery, Clearfield.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.