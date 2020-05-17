HOUTZDALE - Marlene Yarger, 86, a guest of Ridgeview Elder Care Rehabilitation Center Curwensville and formerly of Sanborn, rural Houtzdale, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the center.
Born April 29, 1934 in Curwensville, she was the daughter of Clair and Ann (Post) Silvis.
Marlene was a member of the Sanborn United Methodist Church.
Marlene was a homemaker. She enjoy flower gardening and raising and riding her horses.
On Oct. 3, 1955, she married Gerald Yarger, who preceded her in death on Aug. 19, 2006
Surviving are four daughters, Cathy (Walt) Timblin of Woodland, Tammy (Terry) Welder of Houtzdale, Crystal (Walt) Butler of Osceola Mills and Paula-Rae Gallaher and her companion Bill Green of Woodland.
Also surviving are nine grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and a sister, Beverly Stiles of Grampian.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; four brothers, Dorcas, Howard, Bill and Lemoine.
In honoring Marlene's wishes there will be no visitation or service.
Donations in Marlene's memory may be made to Ridgeview Elder Care, 30 4th Ave., Curwensville, PA 16833
The Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home, Houtzdale is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to the family at birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from May 17 to May 18, 2020.