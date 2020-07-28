Marlin Dean Luzier, 77, of Clearfield, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at UPMC Altoona Hospital.
Mr. Luzier was born Aug. 4, 1942 in Clearfield, the son of Claude Dean and Mildred (Jordan) Luzier.
He was a graduate of Clearfield High School.
Mr. Luzier had retired as an electrician from Kroenwetter Electric. Following his retirement he then became co-owner of Zion Meats of Clearfield.
He was affiliated with the Hyde Wesleyan Church.
Mr. Luzier was a member of the Local Electric Union No. 5 of Pittsburgh, Old Town Sportsmen Club, Clearfield Masonic Lodge #314 F & AM and the Jaffa Shrine.
Marlin is survived by his wife, Melva J. (Goodrow) Luzier whom he married Nov. 3, 1962; four children, Allan D. Luzier of Wallaceton, Pamela Bowery and Carol Peterson both of Clearfield and Becky Button of Woodland; ten grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Rodney J. Luzier and Randall L. Luzier, both of Clearfield; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Mildred Luzier; and three brothers, Donald, Glenn and Charles Luzier.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with the Rev. Robert Croft officiating.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Melva Luzier, 120 Hidden Valley Rd., Clearfield, PA 16830; or the American Heart Association
, 4250 Crums Mill Rd., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112.
The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield are in charge of the arrangements.
To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com.