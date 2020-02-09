|
|
CURWENSVILLE - Marlowe Ashley Desmett, 79, of Curwensville, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Curwensville.
Born April 22, 1940 in Philipsburg, he was the son of Ashley V. and Florence (Howe) Desmett. Mr. Desmett had been employed by the former Dupont/FCI Manufacturing in Clearfield as an electrical engineer. He had served in the U.S. Air Force between Korea and Vietnam.
He was a graduate of Triangle Tech in Williamsport, was a member of the Faith Bible Church in Lumber City, was a member of the former Jordan Grange, was a former Boy Scout Leader for Troop 13 in Curwensville and volunteered at the Living Bread Ministries.
On Sept. 1, 1962 he wed the former Sarah L. McGee, who survives along with three children: Sherrie Smeal and husband Gene of Curwensville, Michelle Daub and husband Clark and Michael Desmett and wife Robin, both of Clearfield; four grandchildren: Clark "Buddy" Daub Jr. of Kylertown, Michael Daub and Corporal Brandon Desmett, both of Clearfield, and Elizabeth Smeal of Curwensville.
Also surviving are two great granddaughters, Isabella and Faelynn; two brothers and a sister: Robert Desmett of McCartney, Victoria "Tootie" Miles and husband John of Irvona and Charles Desmett of Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Cathryn Potkaleski and Pearl Gillen; and two brothers, Alfred and George Desmett.
Funeral services for Marlowe will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Scott Schultz officiating. Interment will be in the Old Zion Cemetery in Berwinsdale.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. and again on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m.
The family suggests contributions be made to the Faith Bible Church, 398 Grandview Rd., Curwensville, PA 16833.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020