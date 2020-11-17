"Daughter-in-Law" is the term of endearment my beloved father-in-law has affectionately called me for over 20 years. I was blessed to have met him when I was only 19 years old, long before I ever met his son. I've honored and respected this wonderful man for what seems to be my lifetime. I've loved him like a father, and I will cherish my memories of him forever. I'm proof of the countless people's lives he's touched and made better because of his time with us.

Leigh Ann Jacobson