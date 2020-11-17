1/1
MARSHALL SELMAN JACOBSON
1937 - 2020
MOUNTAIN TOP - Marshall Selman Jacobson of Mountain Top passed away peacefully on Nov. 10, 2020, at the age of 83 while residing at Smith Nursing Home.

Born on June 5, 1937 to Edward and Frances Jacobson in Clearfield, Marshall graduated from Clearfield High School in 1955 and from Penn State University in 1959. While attending Penn State, he was a brother of the Phi Epsilon Pi fraternity, a member of an award-winning debate team, and a contributor to the school humor magazine, Froth. He continued his education at Dickinson School of Law from where he graduated in 1962.

He began his career working for the Internal Revenue Service in Washington, D.C., where he met and married the love of his life, April Ashton. They moved to Kingston in 1967, when he began working for the law firm of Rosenn, Jenkins & Greenwald, specializing in corporate law, estate planning, and taxes. He made partner in 1973 and worked there until retirement.

Marshall was well known for his generosity to family, friends, and the community. He actively served on the boards of numerous charitable and religious organizations such as Temple B'nai B'rith of Kingston, Temple B'nai B'rith Housing for the Elderly, Inc., Salvation Army, St. Vincent DePaul Kitchen, United Cerebral Palsy (now known as Creating Unlimited Possibilities), United Way, Kiwanis Club of Mountain Top, and the Kiwanis Club of Mountain Top Charitable Foundation.

Marshall was also a lifelong sports fan and was extremely passionate about Penn State and Steelers football. For more than 30 years, he enjoyed working out and loved socializing with friends at Odyssey Fitness Center. He was also an avid golfer for most of his life and proudly scored a hole-in-one on the 6th hole at Oyster Reef in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Marshall's family describes him as selfless, humorous, and the most upstanding person they know. He is the role model his sons will forever aspire to be. He left a loving legacy and will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Marshall is survived by his wife of 53 years, April Ashton Jacobson of Mountain Top; sons, Edward and his fiancé Claire of Hong Kong, Arthur and his wife Lauri of San Antonio, Texas, and Benjamin and his wife Leigh Ann of Mundelein, Ill. He is also survived by grandchildren, Allison, Abigail, Drew, Tyler, Caden, and Bella.

Due to COVID restrictions, a private family service celebrating his life will be held at Temple B'nai B'rith Cemetery.

Donations in Marshall's memory can be made to either the Alzheimer's Association at https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate or the Temple B'nai B'rith Religious School Fund at www.tbbwb.com/payment.php.

To share your online condolences and favorite memory of Marshall, visit https://www.rosenbergfuneralchapel.com.

Published in The Progress from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
10 entries
November 13, 2020
So sad to learn that Marshall is no longer with us. He was a good friend to me as well as a colleague in estate planning during my RJG years.
Margery Schneider
Coworker
November 12, 2020
Goodby Grandpa
Tyler Jacobson
Grandparent
November 11, 2020
Condolences to April and family. He was a good friend from our bridge club, Kiwanis and our golf trips to Myrtle Beach. Unfortunately I was not present for his hole-in-one at Myrtle Beach.
Bill Smith
November 11, 2020
Many many fond memories of fun times with Marshall and April.
Peace. Marilyn Smith. Deerfield Beach FL.
Marilyn Smith
Friend
November 11, 2020
"Daughter-in-Law" is the term of endearment my beloved father-in-law has affectionately called me for over 20 years. I was blessed to have met him when I was only 19 years old, long before I ever met his son. I've honored and respected this wonderful man for what seems to be my lifetime. I've loved him like a father, and I will cherish my memories of him forever. I'm proof of the countless people's lives he's touched and made better because of his time with us.
Leigh Ann Jacobson
November 11, 2020
Marshall was always a humor filled man and someone I looked up to as a young man growing up in Mountaintop. His sons are his greatest legacy and I am proud to call them my life long friends. Thoughts and prayers to April, Edward, Arthur, Benjamin and the entire family.
Kevin W Smith.
Kevin Smith
November 11, 2020
April - I'm so sorry to hear about Marshall. He was a true gentleman. Marshall was responsible for me working at RJG for almost 30 years and I have worked with him until he retired. He was always so pleasant and he always had a smile on his face. Condolences to you and the family.

Lisa Burick
Coworker
November 11, 2020
I worked with Marshall at RJ&G years ago. He was a true gentleman. My condolences to his family.
Kelly Clisham
November 11, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. He was such a kind soul. He helped me get through complicated estate administration for a family member. Always there for you when you needed him. He will be missed. Darlene Ashton.
Darlene Ashton
Coworker
November 11, 2020
Dear April and Family we are so sorry to hear about Marshall s passing he was a great person it was and honor to know marshall all the years we lived in mt top he had the best sence of humor and he loved his Family he was a great friend please accept our condolences my he rest in peace Sincerely Jerry alice bonner Family
Jerry Bonner
