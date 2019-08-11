|
MILL HALL - Martena Beryl Rogers, 62, of Mill Hall passed on Aug. 7, 2019, at The Gatehouse, Divine Providence Hospital.
She was born on Oct. 27, 1956, in Clearfield, the daughter of Florence (Shrock) Rogers and the late Henry L. Rogers Jr..
Tena graduated from Clearfield High School, received her Bachelor's degree in music education at Mansfield University, and her Masters in theatre arts at Bowling Green State University, Bowling Green, Ohio. She taught music in the Keystone Central School District at Renovo Elementary for 34 years. During her time at Bucktail High School she was the Marching Bucks band front advisor and director of various plays and musicals.
She started her theatre career in Clearfield in 1976, was on the board of directors at the Community Theatre League in Williamsport for many years, and an active member of the Millbrook board of directors in Mill Hall. In all of these venues: St.John's Studio Theatre Clearfield, Clearfield Community Theatre, Community Theatre League Willimasport and Mill Brook Playhouse - Summer Stock - Mill Hall; Martena participated in many productions as director, musical director, choreographer and actress.
From 1997 to the present Martena was the accompanist for the Renovo Area Community Choir.
She was most recently preceded in death by her aunt, Alta S. Rishel, of Cleafield.
In addition to her mother, Flossie, she is survived by her brother, Gregory L. (Lisa) Rogers of Florida, brother, Daniel C. (Teresa) Rogers of Bellefonte, PA, sister, Susan R. (Frank) Libert of N.J., and brother, Hank (Carol) Rogers of Lebanon; as well as two nieces, two nephews, two great-nieces and three great-nephews; and one great-great niece.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. with visitation at 1 p.m. at the Millbrook Playhouse.
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019