Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home Inc
200 David St
Houtzdale, PA 16651
(814) 378-8661
Martha Louise (Lashinsky) Tatanish


1932 - 2019
Martha Louise (Lashinsky) Tatanish Obituary
SMITHMILL - Martha Louise Tatanish, 87, of Smithmill, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.

Born Feb. 16, 1932 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Wasco and Anna (Semetosky) Lashinsky.

Martha was a member of St. Barbara's Polish National Catholic Church, Houtzdale

She was a graduate of Bigler Township High School.

Martha served as past president of the Veterans of Foreign Wars 6321 Ladies Auxiliary, Smithmill, was elected six terms as the Gulich Township Democratic Chairperson, past auditor for the Gulich Township Supervisors, past member of the Madera Archery Club, and past secretary of the Madera High School Alumni Association.

Martha along with her husband owned and operated the A&M Market in Smithmill for 15 years.

She was bright, witty, and loved to talk politics. She was an active volunteer for many community organizations.

On Nov. 8, 1952 in Maryland, she married Alex Tatanish, who preceded her in death on Jan. 17, 2007.

Martha is survived by two daughters, Coleen (Robert) Heim of Hollidaysburg, Marleen (James) Durfee of Midlothian, Va.; and a son, Alex (Sarah) Tatanish of Harrisburg.

Also surviving are three grandchildren, Brandon Heim of New York City, N.Y., Lindsey of Norfolk, Va., Lauren of Long Island, N.Y., and two sisters, Ellen Longenecker of Tyrone and Marie Lidgett of Smithmill.

Preceding her in death were her parents; four sisters, Katherine Barno, Ann Richtscheit, Helen Tutokey, Evelyn Novak; and four brothers, Andrew, Frank, Jack, and Paul Lashinsky.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at St. Barbara's PNC Church at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Fr. Scott Lil as celebrant.

Interment will follow at Beulah Cemetery, Ramey.

Family and friends will be received at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9 to 9:30 a.m.

Fr. Lil will recite the Prayer of Transfer on Friday at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Martha will be fondly remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and loyal friend.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
