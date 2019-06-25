MARTIN C. KEPHART



PHILIPSBURG - Martin C. "Marty" Kephart, 48, of Gearhartville, Philipsburg RD, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at home.



Born April 21, 1971 in Philipsburg, he was a son of the late Calvin A. Kephart and Mary Lou (Kadash) Schnarrs and her husband Duane of Gearhartville.



Marty was a 1989 graduate of Philipsburg-Osceola High School and worked construction with Laborers Union Local 824, Bellefonte.



He was a member of the First Church of Christ, Philipsburg.



Marty's greatest joys were his lunch and dinner dates with his daughters, being an avid fisherman, playing pool, darts and dice, camping, listening to music, spending time with his friends and sitting on the porch listening to the peepers.



In addition to his mother, Marty is survived by Molly, the love of his life, Prudence L. Perks of Morrisdale; two daughters, Rebecca Anne Kephart and fiancé Lauryn Weaver of Pinchy and Vanessa Morgan Kephart of Philipsburg; two sisters, Rhonda Louise Blumenstein and husband John Jr. of Harrisburg and Dana Mary Shimmel and husband Paul of Philipsburg; two nieces, Keirsten Louise Blumenstein-Haring and husband Joshua and Hannah Shimmel; a nephew, Jonah Shimmel; several aunts, uncles, cousins; and two step-sisters, Shelly Butterworth and husband Michael and their daughter Marlee and Sherry Cimino and her son Preston Putillion.



Marty was preceded in death by his father, Pap and Nan Kadash and Pap and Granny Kephart.



Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Marty will be laid to rest at the Philipsburg Cemetery.



Memorial contributions in Marty's memory may be made to Lynch Syndrome International, P.O. Box 19, Madison, CT 06443 or online at www.lynchcancers.com.



Online condolences to the family may be made at www.dahlgren-spewock.com. Arrangements are under the care of the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., 228 N. Centre St. Philipsburg, PA 16866. Published in The Progress from June 25 to June 26, 2019