MARTIN G. KOSUT
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARTIN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WEST LEECHBURG - Martin G. Kosut, 64, of West Leechburg, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family, Monday, June 15, 2020, after his courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Born Jan. 24, 1956 in Denver, he was the son of the late Martin A. and Betty (Kenney) Kosut.

Marty grew up in Philipsburg and was a 1974 graduate of Philipsburg-Osceola High School.

From 1972-1996, he began his working career at Riverside Markets as a produce stock boy working his way up through the corporate management offices at Penn Traffic. In 1996-1998, Marty became an assistant manager with Walmart. Then the next 20 years (1999-2019), he finished out his career as a senior center manager with Fed Ex Office. Marty was deeply admired by his peers and coworkers. He had an infectious personality and work ethic and he always went out of his way to help others.

Marty was an avid bowler at Clearfield Lanes who earned various rings for his 299, 300 and even an 800 series of games. Other enjoyments Marty had were golfing, lawn care and detailing his vehicles.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin A. and Betty Kosut.

He is survived by his wife, Lynnette, and celebrated 21 years of marriage. Also survived by his sons, Joshua Kosut and his wife Crystal of Philipsburg, and Lucas Kosut of Kadena Air Force Base in Okinawa, Japan; a brother, Kenneth A. Kosut and his wife Lisa of Munson; grandchildren, Megan, Jake, Tatum, Asher, and Canaan.

There will a celebration of his life on Saturday, June 27 at 2 p.m. at his home.To RSVP and for questions, please email kosutmarty@gmail.com.

Arrangements entrusted to R.J. Slater IV Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1000 Freeport Rd., New Kensington. Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Martin's name to http://support.pancan.org/goto/kosut or call 877-573-9971.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R J Slater Iv Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1000 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
724-335-0100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved