Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Martin M. Beninsky


1933 - 2019
Martin M. Beninsky Obituary
SMITHFIELD, Va. - Martin M. Beninsky, 86, of Smithfield, Va. and formerly of Osceola Mills, died on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at the Coliseum Rehabilitation Center in Hampton, Va.

Born on April 26, 1933 in Mahonoy City, he was the son of the late Martin M. and Vera (Sachalowsky) Beninsky.

He married Dawn A. (Fisher) Beninsky on Nov. 21, 1959 in Mahonoy City. She preceded him in death on Aug. 2, 2018.

He was of the Christian faith.

He was a retired mechanic for Berg Electronics, a U. S. Coast Guard veteran of the Korean War and graduated from Maria High School.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Dorothy Koznecki.

He is survived by two daughters, Kathy Jay and her husband Richard of Smithfield, Va., and Sue Mazza and her husband Paul of Centre Hall; one son, Marty Beninsky and his wife Tammy of Trevorton; and eight grandchildren, Megan Jay, Richard Jay, Marty Beninsky, Fallon Mazza, Paul Mazza, Joshua Mazza, Sera Mazza and Madison Mazza.

The Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, with Pastor Beth Stutler officiating. Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 11 a.m. to funeral time at the funeral home. Guests are welcome to wear jeans and sweatshirts in honor of Martin at the viewing and funeral service.

Published in The Progress from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
