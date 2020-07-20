Mary A. Bailey, 59, of Clearfield, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at her home.
She was born on May 27, 1961 in Ukiah, Calif., the daughter of Virginia Salome (Livesey) Rose.
Ms. Bailey had been employed at the Clearfield County Jail as a license practical nurse for 10 years.
Mary is survived by her four children, Meladie L. Bailey, Merilee L. Bailey, Micah T. Bailey, and Mallory Bailey-Graham; two grandchildren, Jaxson Charles and Dillon Bailey; a brother, Richard Day and his wife Carolyn of California; and a niece, Tana Macke.
She was preceded in death by her mother; a sister, Linda McReynolds; a nephew, Wade Hinkle; and her former husband, Terry L. Shubert.
A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor's choice
.
Arrangements are under the care of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc., Clearfield.