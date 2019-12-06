|
|
Mary A. Beightol, 91, of Clearfield, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Colonial Courtyard.
Mrs. Beightol was born March 8, 1928 in Clearfield, the daughter of William E. and Elva M. (Gingery) Adams.
She had been a legal stenographer for various attorneys in Clearfield after which she was then employed for 40 years at Pennsylvania Electric (GPU) as a supervisor.
Mrs. Beightol was a member of the West Side United Methodist Church of Clearfield, having been involved as a youth fellowship leader and lay member of annual conference.
She was also a member of the NON, Coterie Club, several bridge clubs in Clearfield and past member of BPW. Mary had also volunteered at the Clearfield Hospital and enjoyed playing golf.
Mary is survived by her husband, Paul B. Beightol, whom she married June 29, 1986; her daughter, Holly L. McGroarty and husband William of Clearfield; a step-son, Frederick A. Beightol and his wife Bonnie of Carlisle; a step-daughter, Mona L. Roof of Indianapolis, Ind.; four step-grandsons, L. Paul Beightol, Adam Beightol, Nathan Roof and Justin Roof; a number of step-great-grandchildren; her sister, Helen Freed of Telford; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Ellery Adams; and a sister, Margaret Bender.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield with the Rev. Dr. Joleen A. Willis officiating.
Interment will be at Bradford Cemetery.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and on Monday from 10 a.m. until the hour of services.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the West Side United Methodist Church Capital Fund, 317 Nichols St., Clearfield, PA 16830; or Penn Highlands Community Nurses, 1033 Turnpike Ave., Clearfield, PA 16830.
To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019