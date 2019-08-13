|
GRAMPIAN - Mary Almeda Wingard, 95, of Grampian, passed away Saturday Aug. 10, 2019 at the Penn Highlands DuBois.
Born June 9, 1924 in Curwensville, she was the daughter of Lewis Earl and Della Mary (Baer) Taylor.
Almeda was a homemaker and had taught sewing for the Clearfield County Extension office.
She was a member of the Grampian United Methodist Church, was a member of the United Methodist Women, a member of the Grampian American Legion Auxiliary Unit 632, a former member of the Curwensville United Methodist Church, a former member of the Clearfield Christian Women's Club, a former member of the Pocahontas Lodge and was a volunteer for both the Mt. Laurel and Ridgeview Healthcare Care Groups.
On Dec. 18, 1944 in Curwensville, she wed Byron "Barney" Wingard who preceded her in death on Oct. 5, 2012.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; a great-granddaughter Brooke Serena, a step-granddaughter Julie Essex; an infant brother James; and brothers Earl, Charles and Harry Taylor; and sisters, Vivian Crabtree, Mildred Sipes, and Lillian Rowles; as well as a son-in-law Richard Bloom.
Surviving are five children, Joyce Essex and husband Max of Byrdstown, Tenn., Ret. Col. Karen Wingard of Grampian, JoEllen Bloom of Curwensville, James Earl Wingard and wife Carol of Aliquippa and Mary Kay Hall and husband Joseph E. of Clearfield.
Also surviving arefour grandchildren, Jody Lynn (Serena) Kipsoi and husband William of Willoughby, Ohio, Paul T. Serena Jr. and wife Jamie of Clearfield, Ryan J. Hall of Mechanicsburg, Nicole Leigh Wingard of Murrysville, a step-grandson Jeff Essex of Phoenix, Ariz.; three great-granddaughters, Caitlyn, Meghan and Olivia Serena; two great-grandsons Byron and Paul Kipsoi; 2 step great-grandchildren; eight step great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services for Almeda Wingard will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 at 11:15 a.m., with Pastor Ethan Shearer officiating.
Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery Curwensville.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and again on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m.
The Grampian American Legion Auxiliary Unit 632 will conduct Memorial Services Thursday at 11 a.m.
The family suggests contributions be made to either the Grampian American Legion Auxiliary Unit 632, 10371 Mahaffey-Grampian Hwy., Grampian, PA 16838; or (), 1000 Liberty Ave. Suite 1606, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019