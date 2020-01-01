|
BECCARIA - Mary Ann Kitko, age 89, of Beccaria, passed away on Dec. 31, 2019 at Lansdale-Abington Medical Center.
She was born on March 7, 1930 in Beccaria to Joseph and Mary (Knuth) Franko.
Mary Ann was a 1948 graduate of Beccaria Township High School, where she was awarded the Daughters of the American Revolution citizenship award her senior year. She enjoyed working for her community. She was a member of the Glendale Viking Quarterback Club for over 40 years and served on the finance committee of Holy Trinity Catholic Church for many years. She financially supported many fundraising projects, but particularly enjoyed providing winter coats for many years to children in need. Family celebrations and holiday traditions were very special to her. She was the force behind making the town of Beccaria a holiday light spectacular every Christmas. She loved taking family fishing trips, especially with her three granddaughters.
She was the bookkeeper for K & F Wood Products, and after her husband passed away, became President of the company.
She is survived by one daughter, Marijo (Douglas) Washburn of Collegeville, PA; one son, Kenneth Kitko of Beccaria; two brothers, John (Janet) Franko of Beccaria and Joseph Franko of NJ; three grandchildren, Chelsea Mary Washburn, Anna Jane Washburn and Christina Don Washburn; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald A. Kitko; a son, Donald J. Kitko; two brothers, Edward and Carl Franko; and two sisters, Leona Franko Katishen and Emma Franko Belin.
Family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Thursday and from 9-9:45 a.m. Friday at Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Ramey.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Friday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Ramey, with Fr. Zab Amar as celebrant. Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Ramey.
