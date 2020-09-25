Mary Ann Nardozza, 79, of Clearfield, died on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at her home.
She was born on May 7, 1941 in Altoona, a daughter of the late Arthur and Mary (Plummer) Mills.
Mrs. Nardozza was a graduate of Altoona Catholic High School. She then graduated from the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Altoona and began her career as a registered nurse at Mercy Hospital. She was also a nurse with Dr. Baltazar Corcino in Clearfield and then employed as a supervisor and later, the director of nursing at Mountain Laurel Nursing Home, Clearfield. Most recently, she retired as the director of nursing from Ridgeview Eldercare and Rehabilitation, Curwensville.
She was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield, where she enjoyed being involved with their folk choir. She also had a passion for all animals, especially dogs and cats. Most of all, she loved being around her family and spending time shopping and enjoying her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Richard J. Nardozza, whom she wed Sept. 26, 1964 at St. Mark Catholic Church in Altoona; four daughters, Tisha Nardozza and husband Scott Fannin of Greensburg, Joleen Earnest and husband Ray of Ashville, Kerry Harris and husband Donald of DuBois, and Ricki Swisher and husband Leonard Jr. of Clearfield; and five grandchildren, Lindsey Swisher, Leonard Swisher III, Luke Swisher, Samantha Harris, and Nathaniel Harris.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, William, Robert and Joseph Mills.
A funeral mass will be announced at a later date.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 270 Walker Drive Suite 201-B, State College, PA, 16801.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
