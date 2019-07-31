|
COALPORT - Mary Belgin, 95, Coalport, died July 30, 2019.
Born Sept. 21, 1923 in Kellytown, daughter of the late Cline and Annie (Wosklosky) Macknivich.
Preceded in death by husband, Bernard Sr. "Barney" in 1998; great granddaughter, Madilyn Hope Belgin; infant brother, Andrew; brothers, Anthony, Joseph and Michael; sisters, Blanche Jones and Annie Macknivich.
Survived by children, Bernard Jr. (Shirley Dudurich), Joe (Marsha Lovell), Jerry (Diane Yebernetsky), and Nancy (Mark) Gobert; 12 grandchildren, Bernard lll (Heather), Dr. Brian (Jennifer), Douglas (Nicole), Brad (Mindy), Tony (Bernice), Andy (Mandi), Kylie (Jeremy), Randy, Sarah, Samantha (Bhuvi), Zachary and Tyler; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was the last member of her immediate family.
Mary enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, watching soap operas on television and talking to her many friends on the telephone.
She was a member of St. Basil Catholic Church, Coalport, where she belonged to the Altar Rosary Society and helped cleaning the church and serving funeral dinners.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday at St. Basil Catholic Church, with the Rev. Zab Amar, celebrant.
Committal will be at St. Basil Cemetery.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Gibbons Funeral Home, 1085 Main St., Coalport, where a Vigil Service will be held Friday.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to St. Basil Catholic Church in Mary's memory at www.gibbonsfhashvillecoalport.com.
