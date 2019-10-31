|
|
Mary Beth Erickson, 51, of Clearfield, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at her residence.
Born Nov. 19, 1967, in Clearfield, she was the daughter of Dennis Folmar and wife Linda of Dayton, Ohio; and Kathleen (Berkley) Folmar of Pleasantville.
She was wed to Wayne Erickson for more than 13 years; he survives in Clearfield.
Also surviving are her children, Julie Lopez of Philipsburg, and Harry Wayne (H.W.) Erickson of Clearfield; her step-children, Ariel Montero of Delaware, Ashley Hedrick of Delaware, Anthony Erickson of Delaware; her grandchildren, Austin, Greyson, Esmeralda, Amani, Daisha, Jarvi, Mykel; her half-brother, Doug Folmar; and her half-sister, Laura Brockman. Also surviving are her uncles, Gary Berkley, Tom Berkley and wife Jamie, Tom Folmar and wife Leesa, Dan Folmar and wife Vicki, Barry Folmar; her aunts, (mom) Janie Harzinski, Ann Folmar and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; her daughter, Angel Erickson; her granddaughter, Shania Watson; her aunts, Dottie and Renee; and a cousin, Crystal Berkley.
Mary Beth was a homemaker and an exceptional, simple, humble, loving, caring, huge heart person. She never hesitated to help anyone who was in need. Her family was her world and she was a loving wife, mom, grandma and daughter. She went out of her way on birthdays to create unique themes the kids would never forget. She always looked forward to the smiling faces of her grandchildren. She attended all of her grandson's football games.
Friends and family will be received on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.
Funeral services will be held in the funeral home chapel on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Barry Folmar officiating.
She will be laid to rest at Allport Cemetery, Allport.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to One Dog at a Time, 225 Meadow Woods Dr., Lewistown, PA 17044; or Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, c/o Mary Beth Erickson Account, P.O. Box 238, 171 Deer Creek Rd., Morrisdale, PA 16858.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019