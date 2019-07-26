|
WINBURNE - Mary E. Nearhood, 88, of Winburne, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Penn Highlands, Clearfield.
Born July 27, 1930 in Morris Twp., Clearfield County, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Mary (Boggan) Smith.
She married Earl William Nearhood on Jan. 8, 1949 in Kylertown, who preceded her in death on Nov. 5, 2014.
Surviving are her children, Dorothy Glass and husband David, Morrisdale and Alice J. Harshbarger and husband Charles, Akron, PA; five grandchildren and one step-grandchild; eight great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded by her sisters, Betty Hazel, Amelia Rutter and Mary Bumbarger; and her brothers, James, William, Robert, Thomas, John and Harry Smith; and step-granddaughter, Becky Glass.
Mrs. Nearhood was a homemaker. She was a member of the Messiah Baptist Church, Lanse. She was an avid reader and loved working with her flowers in her flower garden.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. from Messiah Baptist Church, Lanse, with the Rev. Dr. Earl R. Shawley officiating.
She will be laid to rest in Messiah Baptist Cemetery, Lanse.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to, Cystic Fibrosis, Western PA Chapter, 600 Waterfront Dr. 223; Pittsburgh, PA 15222; www.cff.org/westernpa or St. Jude's Hospital, Children's Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105; www.stjude.org.
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from July 26 to July 27, 2019