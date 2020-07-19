1/1
MARY E. (MCGONIGAL) TEATS
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WINBURNE - Mary E. Teats, 77, of Winburne, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Winburne.

Born Jan. 4, 1943 in Karthaus, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Helen (Rauch) McGonigal.

On March 17, 1970, she wed Leonard Wayne Teats, Sr. who preceded her in death on Feb. 10, 2016.

Surviving are her children, Ricky A. McGonigal and his wife Susan of Morrisdale, Brenda J. McGonigal and fiancé Donnie Eckenrode of Patton, Darlene Clark and her husband James gf Pottersdale, Denise M. Simcox and husband James of Winburne, Monica Graham and husband Dave of Morrisdale, James McGonigal and wife Keilla of Hawk Run, and Leonard W. Teats, Jr., of Winburne; 15 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; her siblings, Bill McGonigal and wife Ruth Ann of Frenchville, Emily Narehood and husband Edward of Lemont and Donald McGonigal of Hyde.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Nancy, John, Helen, Patsy, Dorothy, Betty and Bob.

Mary was a 1960 graduate of Cooper Township High School. She was a homemaker and enjoyed wood working, adult coloring and spoiling her grandchildren.

There will be no public visitation.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Family suggests memorial contributions be made to, Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, c/o Mary E. Teats account, P.O. Box 238, 171 Deer Creek Rd., Morrisdale, PA 16858.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Strange & Weaver Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved