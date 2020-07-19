WINBURNE - Mary E. Teats, 77, of Winburne, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Winburne.



Born Jan. 4, 1943 in Karthaus, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Helen (Rauch) McGonigal.



On March 17, 1970, she wed Leonard Wayne Teats, Sr. who preceded her in death on Feb. 10, 2016.



Surviving are her children, Ricky A. McGonigal and his wife Susan of Morrisdale, Brenda J. McGonigal and fiancé Donnie Eckenrode of Patton, Darlene Clark and her husband James gf Pottersdale, Denise M. Simcox and husband James of Winburne, Monica Graham and husband Dave of Morrisdale, James McGonigal and wife Keilla of Hawk Run, and Leonard W. Teats, Jr., of Winburne; 15 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; her siblings, Bill McGonigal and wife Ruth Ann of Frenchville, Emily Narehood and husband Edward of Lemont and Donald McGonigal of Hyde.



Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Nancy, John, Helen, Patsy, Dorothy, Betty and Bob.



Mary was a 1960 graduate of Cooper Township High School. She was a homemaker and enjoyed wood working, adult coloring and spoiling her grandchildren.



There will be no public visitation.



A memorial service will be announced at a later date.



Family suggests memorial contributions be made to, Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, c/o Mary E. Teats account, P.O. Box 238, 171 Deer Creek Rd., Morrisdale, PA 16858.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store