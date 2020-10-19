BLAWNOX - Mary Elizabeth Bucha, 88, of Blawnox, passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. Bucha, whom she married on June 20, 1953 at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Grassflat.She was also preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Kolivosky; her parents, Andrew and Mary (Humenay) Kolivosky; and two infant sisters, Helen and Bernadette.She is survived by her two sons, Edward R. (Christine) and Timothy J. (Pamela) Bucha; three grandchildren, Blaise, Emily and Paige Bucha; sister, Anna Rudella of Winburne; and numerous nieces and nephews.Mary was born on April 8, 1932 in Philipsburg.She worked for Sears Roebuck & Co. for 35 years in the women's clothing department at its East Liberty store. She was an active member of the Sears Roebuck & Co. retirement group.Mary was a member of St. Scholastic Parish in Aspinwall, where she was an active member of the Christian Mother's Association and the Resurrection Choir. She enjoyed regular visits to the Senior Center in Sharpsburg and participated in many of its activities. Mary was active in many community organizations, including the Aspinwall Fire Department Women's Auxiliary and Chalfant House. Mary was a long-time member of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., 930 Center Ave., Blawnox.Family and friends may gather for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Scholastica Church, 309 Brilliant Ave., Aspinwall on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. Please meet at the church.Interment at St. Mary Cemetery, Sharpsburg to follow.