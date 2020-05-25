PHILIPSBURG - Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Evans, 86, of (Gearhartville) RD Philipsburg, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at her residence.



Betty was born on May 21,1934, in Gearhartville, a daughter of the late Jacob and Mary Mandel.



She was a 1952 graduate of Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District. She attended St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Dixonville.



She was employed by a few Philipsburg businesses throughout her working career including the former Gallen's Meat Market, Pennshire, the former A&P Market and the former Riverside Market.



Betty was married on July 5, 1956, in Winchester, Va. to Ralph L. Evans, who preceded her in death on April 13, 1984.



She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Evelyn and Catherine Mandel and three brothers, Carl, Nicholas, and Raymond Mandel.



Betty is survived by one daughter, Evelyn K. "Eve" Evans and her husband David C. Shaffer of Philipsburg; one son, Michael R. Evans and his wife Vonda of (Bailey Settlement) RD Clearfield; three grandchildren, Nicole Shaffer of Gorham, Maine, Catherine Evans of Pittsburgh, and Ralph Evans of RD Clearfield; as well as one brother, John Mandel and his wife Ann of (Glass City) RD Philipsburg; and numerous other extended family members.



Betty's favorite pastimes included baking, gardening, and traveling with family. She devoted herself to taking care of her family, especially her grandchildren.



A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family with the Rev. Fr. George Hnatko, officiating.



Interment will be at St. Vladimir's Orthodox Cemetery, Ramey.



Memorial contributions may be made in Betty's memory to St. Jude Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to the Myasthenia Gravis Association of Western Pa., 490 E. North Ave., Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, phone (412) 566-1545.



Beezer-Heath Funeral Home, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store