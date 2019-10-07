|
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. - Mary Ellen McCracken, 79, of Canandaigua, N.Y., formerly of Grampian, died on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at the Thompson Hospital, Canandaigua, N.Y.
She was born on Sept. 10, 1940 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late Franklin and Gertrude (Guiher) Hepfer.
She was employed as a developmental aide. Family and friends were most important to Mrs. McCracken, always making everyone smile and bringing joy to all who were around her. She also sent many cards and letters with stickers to her grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
She is survived by two sons, Donald 'Brad' McCracken and wife Annie of Poulsbo, Wash., and Daniel C. McCracken and wife Bernadette of Canandaigua, N.Y.; five grandchildren, Nick, Sabrina, Jayden, Daniel, and Danielle; three great-grandchildren, Lizzy, Addy and Katie; two brothers, Franklin 'Buddy' Hepfer and wife Irene, and Gary S. Hepfer and wife Marcy; a sister, Debbie D. Hepfer and partner Robin Blaylock; four nieces, Lori, Alisha, Rachel, and Breanna; and eight nephews, Frank, Greg, Mark, Michael, Joshua, Rick and Paul.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard A. McCracken.
Funeral services will be held at the Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory of Curwensville on Thursday at 1 p.m.
Interment will follow at the Friends Cemetery, Grampian.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and on Thursday from noon to 1 p.m.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019