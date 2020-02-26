|
|
MAHAFFEY - Mary Gladys Gearhart, 88, of Mahaffey, peacefully slipped into the presence of her Savior, Jesus, at Penn Highlands DuBois on Feb. 24, 2020.
She was the daughter of John Earl Sr. and Mary Zoe (Kauffman) Solley born April 6, 1931, in Burnside Township.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Blair D. Gearhart, whom she married Dec. 24, 1948; son, Blair D. "Buddy" Gearhart Jr. in 1962; brothers: Clyde Yingling, Jess Yingling, Jacob Yingling, Randolph Yingling, James Solley, John Solley Jr., Robert Solley, Melvin Solley, Lawrence Solley; and sisters: Betty and two infants, Arminda Kathryne and Mary Anna.
She is survived by four children John Gearhart and wife, Isabel, of Cherry Tree; Alice Baker and husband, Jeff, of Philipsburg; the Rev. Roy Gearhart and wife, Janice, of Franklin; and Jean Harkleroad of Mahaffey. She has 11 grandchildren: Shawn Gearhart and wife, Tammy; Angie Renninger and husband, Steve; Stacey Ellenberger and husband, Ben; Shane Gearhart and fiancée, Kristy Bialas; Adam Baker and wife, Alyssa; Ben Baker and wife, Charlie; Chad Baker and wife, Haley; Emily Hill and husband, Matt; Bethany Gearhart; Morgan Straw and husband, Andrew; and Anna Rodgers and husband, Hunter; sixteen great grandchildren, the most recent born on the day of her passing; and one great great grandchild. She is also survived by three sisters-in-law: Doris Solley, Dona Gearhart and Rose Curry; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary was a woman who loved God and her family. She was a member of the Susquehanna United Methodist Church until it closed and is currently an active member of Burnside United Methodist Church where she attended regularly, served on the Pastor Relations Committee, counted offerings and had taught Sunday School. For many years, she and Blair served on Lay Witness Weekends sharing their stories of salvation through Jesus Christ. They also did pulpit fill as lay speakers in local churches.
Mary attended school in Patchinville. She was a homemaker who worked with Blair in his contracting business painting and hanging wallpaper. Baking and dessert making were her passion. She shared her cakes, cookies, candy and jello salads with all to enjoy. She regularly took treats to the Mahaffey Senior Center, where she had lunch four days a week. She introduced the area to the special breakfast roll of the "Maple Walnut Wagon Wheel", which she made several of this past Christmas for family and friends. She crocheted tea towels for everyone and tied fleece blankets for family. She always had "projects".
She was a member of Bell Township Grange until it closed and where she spent many years flipping buckwheat cakes for the hunters. She served on the Chesquehanna Medical Center Board for years. She was a very active woman.
Memorial gifts can be given to the Burnside United Methodist Church, c/o Diana Rorabaugh, 307 Glenn Rd., LaJose, PA 15753.
Family and friends will be received Saturday, February 29, from 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. at the Rairigh Funeral Home, Hillsdale, PA. Private interment will be at Burnside Cemetery, Burnside. Everyone is invited to a Celebration of Mary's Life at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14 at Calvary Evangelical Church, 2922 Sylvis Rd., Cherry Tree, PA 15724.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020