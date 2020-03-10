Home

Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd
18944 Rte 286 Hwy E
Hillsdale, PA 15746
(814) 743-6833
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Calvary Evangelical Church
2922 Sylvis Rd.
Cherry Tree, PA
MARY GLADYS GEARHART

MARY GLADYS GEARHART Obituary
MAHAFFEY - Mary Gladys Gearhart, 88, of Mahaffey, peacefully slipped into the presence of her Savior, Jesus, at Penn Highlands DuBois on Feb. 24, 2020.

Everyone is invited to a Celebration of Mary's Life at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14 at Calvary Evangelical Church, Top of Form Bottom of Form, 2922 Sylvis Road, Cherry Tree.

Memorial gifts can be given to the Burnside United Methodist Church, c/o Diana Rorabaugh, 307 Glenn Rd., LaJose, PA 15753.

Arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home, Hillsdale.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
