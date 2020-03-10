|
|
MAHAFFEY - Mary Gladys Gearhart, 88, of Mahaffey, peacefully slipped into the presence of her Savior, Jesus, at Penn Highlands DuBois on Feb. 24, 2020.
Everyone is invited to a Celebration of Mary's Life at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14 at Calvary Evangelical Church, Top of Form Bottom of Form, 2922 Sylvis Road, Cherry Tree.
Memorial gifts can be given to the Burnside United Methodist Church, c/o Diana Rorabaugh, 307 Glenn Rd., LaJose, PA 15753.
Arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home, Hillsdale.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020