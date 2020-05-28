PHILIPSBURG - Mary Jane Perks, 70, of Philipsburg, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at Windy Hill Village, PSL, Philipsburg.Mary Jane was born on Sept. 16, 1949, in Winburne, a daughter of the late Stephen Smolko, Sr. and Anna (Weitosh) Smolko.Mary Jane was a 1967 graduate of West Branch Area High School. She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Philipsburg. Mary Jane was a dedicated homemaker.She was a loving mother to twin daughters, Lori Ann and Lisa Ann Perks, both of whom survive in Wesley Chapel, Fla. She is also survived by three sisters, Sue Ann Conley of Mentor, Ohio, Margaret "Margie" Clark of Tyrone and Anna Marie Concel, of Sewickley; two brothers, Stephen Smolko, Jr. of Dunn, N.C., and Edward Smolko of Winburne; and numerous other extended family members.Mary Jane was preceded in death by one son, Larry Perks, Jr.; one sister, Rose Marie Kochan; three brothers, Andrew, John and Martin Smolko; and her former husband, Larry R. Perks, in addition to her parents.Her favorite pastimes included gardening and spending time with her family.A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 1 p.m., at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, with the Rev. John Gibbons, officiating.Visitation will be on Friday, May 29, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.Anyone attending the visitation and /or funeral service is asked to follow current Covid-19 guidelines concerning the use of masks, social distancing, etc.Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at