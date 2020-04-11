|
|
WOODLAND - Mary Jane Rothrock, 96, formerly of Woodland and more recently a resident of Wesbury United Methodist Community, Meadville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the home.
Born Nov. 16, 1923, at home in Wallaceton, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Wilma (Bumbarger) Shimmel.
On July 15, 1945, she married Morris Wesley Rothrock in the parsonage of Grace United Methodist Church, Philipsburg. Mr. Rothrock preceded her in death on July 8, 1996.
Mary had resided in Woodland in the home built by her husband. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and reading The Progress daily.
Surviving are her son, Dennis Rothrock and wife Beverly of Dover; daughters, Sheila Potts and husband Gary of Morrisdale, and Christine Taylor and husband James of Saegertown.
Mary is survived by many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A great-granddaughter, Tailor (Wilkinson) Pelton. preceded her in death in November 2017.
Also surviving are brothers, Rodger Shimmel of Wallaceton, Duane Shimmel and Marshall Shimmel of York, and Howard Shimmel of Fort Walton Beach, Fla.
Deceased are sisters, Audrey Mason, Dorothy Johnston and Norma McCloskey, and brothers, John and Clyde Shimmel.
Mrs. Rothrock faithfully attended the Christian Missionary Alliance Church, Clearfield.
Due to the coronavirus health concerns there will be no public visitation.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest at the Reidy Cemetery, Wallaceton.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of Strange & Weaver Funeral Home, Morrisdale.
The family would like to thank the Town Square and Therapy Department of Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community for the wonderful care Mary received while there as a resident.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020