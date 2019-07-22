PHILIPSBURG - Mary K. Foster, 91, of West Decatur Village, Philipsburg, went to be with the Lord on Sunday evening, July 21, 2019, at Penn Highlands, Clearfield.



Born Oct. 19, 1927 in Altoona, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Driver) Calhoun.



She wed the late Marvin Foster, who preceded her in death in October of 1987.



Surviving are her children, Janet Cowder and husband Wade, Clearfield; Leroy Foster and wife Glady, West Decatur; James Foster and wife Janice, West Decatur; Robert Foster, Morrisdale; Rodney Foster and wife Wilma, Morrisdale; Clair Foster and wife Pamela, Morrisdale; Sharon Pitts, Clearfield; Debra Saggese, Clearfield; Kathy Venes, and companion Aaron, Harrisburg; Gaylene Brown and companion Andrew, Houtzdale; Glenn Foster and wife Diane, Osceola Mills; Dennis Foster and wife Tonya, Kylertown and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.



Also surviving are her siblings, Dorothy St. Jean, Oakland, CA; Patricia Wisor, Mineral Springs; Judith Royer, CT and Herbert Calhoun, Buffalo, NY.



Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a great granddaughter, Caydence; a son-in-law, John Pitts; four brothers, David, Charles, Richard and Gale.



Mrs. Foster was a member of the Sanborn Church of God, Sanborn. She was a homemaker.



Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 6-8 p.m. from Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale and again on Thursday, July 25, 2019 one hour prior to the service at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale with Jeff Aldridge officiating.



She will be laid to rest in the Summit Hill United Methodist Cemetery, Morrisdale RD. Published in The Progress from July 22 to July 23, 2019