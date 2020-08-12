MUNSON - Mary L. Smith, 85, of Casanova (Munson), passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.



She was born on Jan. 31, 1935 in Casanova (Munson), the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Nowatka) Kress.



Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be remembered as a loving and kind person. Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband, James K. Smith, who were wed on Sept. 27, 1952.



Mary is survived by her daughter, Shelley L. Ruhl (Terry) of Surfside Beach, S.C.; and her son, James K. Smith, II (Karen) of Lemont; three grandsons, Benjamin J. Smith (Renee) of Clarksville, Chad J. Smith (Jennifer) of Warriors Mark, and Curtis F. Smith (Caitlin) of (Casanova) Munson; and six great-grandchildren, Chance, Cole, Elyse, Quinn, Owen and Ethan, and one on the way.



She was a 1952 graduate of Philipsburg High School and received her RN in 1958 from Clearfield School of Nursing. She loved reading, traveling and quilting, winning numerous ribbons at the Clearfield County Fairs. Mary was also devoted to her beloved dachshunds, especially Abbey, Rudy, Wolfie, Spanky and Snoopy.



Family and friends are welcome from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at Strange and Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.



Interment will be private at Allport Cemetery.



The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Clearfield County S.P.C.A., 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830.

