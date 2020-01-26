|
CHESTER HILL - Mary Linda Garvey, 70, of Chester Hill, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Linda was born on Feb. 10, 1949 in Philipsburg. She was the only daughter of the late Asher and Mary (Abate) Gardner.
Linda is survived by her husband Robert (Bob); her daughter Paula Brown and her husband Tom of State College; and a son, Robert and his wife Sherri of Venetia; four grandchildren whom she absolutely adored, grandsons Bryton Brown, Austin Brown, Ryan Garvey, and her favorite granddaughter Emma Garvey; and four brothers, Robert (Cheryl) of Pensacola, Fla., John (Jody) of State College, Paul (Karen) of Houtzdale, and Philip of Osceola Mills; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was a 1967 graduate of Philipsburg-Osceola High School, and a 1968 graduate of the former Penn State Beauty Academy.
Following her education, Linda worked in several beauty salons as a hair stylist and was the owner of her own salon for many years. Her favorite occupation was that as the mother to her children (and grandmother to her grandchildren). When her children were young, she spent time volunteering and working with the PTO, the Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, and teaching Catechism classes. For the last 11 years, Linda served her community as the Chester Hill Borough tax collector.
Linda was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Philipsburg, and had been a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Osceola for most of her life.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 400 S. 4th. St., Philipsburg, with the Rev. Fr. John Gibbons as celebrant. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until time of Memorial Mass at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to The or Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the UPMC Hospice and the many friends who gave their love and support to Linda.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 701 Lingle Street, Osceola Mills.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020