Mary Loretta (Anderson) Norris


1930 - 2019
Mary Loretta (Anderson) Norris Obituary
CURWENSVILLE - Mary Loretta Norris, 89, formerly of Curwensville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at Colonial Courtyard, Clearfield.

She was born on Sept. 7, 1930 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late Blair and Charlotte (Swatsworth) Anderson.

Mrs. Norris retired on Oct. 2, 1992 from the Pike Township Municipal Authority. Previously, she was employed by Sears in Clearfield. Mrs. Norris enjoyed working in her yard, reading mysteries and playing with her grand-dogs.

She was a member of Curwensville United Methodist Church where she belonged to the Mizpah Sunday School Class. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star 379.

She is survived by her brother, George Anderson of Curwensville; several nieces and nephews; and her son-in-law, Matthew Rodkey

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel G. Norris, III in 1977. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Kelly Rodkey in 2014; a brother, Joseph Anderson; and a niece, Debbie Anderson.

According to Mrs. Norris's wishes, there will be no public services.

Interment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery, Curwensville.

Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Curwensville is in charge of arrangements.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 275 21st St., Clearfield; Orphans of the Storm, att: Peggy Sass, 223 Hill St., Curwensville, PA 16833; or to the Curwensville United Methodist Church, 602 State St., Curwensville, PA 16833.

To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
