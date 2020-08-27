1/
MARY LOUISE DEPALMA
1929 - 2020
PHILIPSBURG - Mary Louise DePalma, 90, of Philipsburg, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 25, 2020 at Windy Hill Village of Presbyterian Homes, Philipsburg.

Born on Nov. 25, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Suzanne (Brilla) DePalma.

Surviving are numerous cousins. She was the last of her generation.

Along with her parents, she was preceded by her sister, Constance DePalma; and brother, Frederick DePalma.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes Roman Catholic Cemetery, Morrisdale with Deacon Dennis Socash officiating.

Friends and family will be received on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.

Masks will be required at the funeral home and cemetery.

Published in The Progress from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
