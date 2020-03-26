|
RAMEY - Mary Louise Frankovich, 91, of Ramey, formerly of Ginter, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at home with family.
Born on Oct. 14, 1928 in Parsonville, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Mary (Gulich) Kislack.
On Jan. 10, 1948 in St. Barbara Roman Catholic Church, Houtzdale, she married Paul Frankovich. He preceded her in death in 2012.
Mary was a founding member of the St. Barbara's PNCC in Houtzdale, where she was a past member of the choir, a member of the Ladies Auxillary, and a cook for many years.
She is survived by two daughters, Sandra Newell and Patty Kyler; two sons, Nicholas Frankovich and Joseph Frankovich; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by daughters, Polly Ann Deutsch, Carol Hart, and Deborah King; four sisters, Helen Yazwinski, Elsie Durica, Sophie DuFour and Anna Mahute; and four brothers, Michael, John, Steve, and Alex Kislack.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Barbara's PNCC, 76 Emery Ave., Houtzdale, PA 16651, and/or to the Alzheimer's foundation of America at www.alzfdn.org
Condolences may be made at www.kruise-spewock.com.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020