Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Ramey
2550 Union Street
Ramey, PA 16671
(814) 378-7161
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY FRANKOVICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY LOUISE (KISLACK) FRANKOVICH


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY LOUISE (KISLACK) FRANKOVICH Obituary
RAMEY - Mary Louise Frankovich, 91, of Ramey, formerly of Ginter, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at home with family.

Born on Oct. 14, 1928 in Parsonville, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Mary (Gulich) Kislack.

On Jan. 10, 1948 in St. Barbara Roman Catholic Church, Houtzdale, she married Paul Frankovich. He preceded her in death in 2012.

Mary was a founding member of the St. Barbara's PNCC in Houtzdale, where she was a past member of the choir, a member of the Ladies Auxillary, and a cook for many years.

She is survived by two daughters, Sandra Newell and Patty Kyler; two sons, Nicholas Frankovich and Joseph Frankovich; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by daughters, Polly Ann Deutsch, Carol Hart, and Deborah King; four sisters, Helen Yazwinski, Elsie Durica, Sophie DuFour and Anna Mahute; and four brothers, Michael, John, Steve, and Alex Kislack.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Barbara's PNCC, 76 Emery Ave., Houtzdale, PA 16651, and/or to the Alzheimer's foundation of America at www.alzfdn.org

Condolences may be made at www.kruise-spewock.com.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -