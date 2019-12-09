Home

Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-5731
Mary Louise (Rowles) Showden


1939 - 2019
Mary Louise (Rowles) Showden Obituary
Mary Louise Showden, 80, of Clearfield died on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at Graystone Villa, Clearfield.

She was born on Nov. 5, 1939 in Mineral Springs, a daughter of the late Ashley R. and Beulah V. (Knepp) Rowles.

Mrs. Showden retired in 2003 from the Clearfield County Domestic Relations office where she was a secretary. Prior to that, she had been employed as a bookkeeper for Moshannon Falls Mining Co., Clearfield and also worked as a legal secretary for numerous Clearfield attorneys. She loved working outside with her plants and enjoyed her pet dog, Penny.

She was a member of Legal Secretaries Association of Clearfield, where she was named secretary of the year in 1975.

She is survived by her husband, William A. Showden, whom she wed Jan. 15, 1960 in Woodland; three daughters, Lana L. Williams of Jacksonville, Fla., Luann M. Fulton and husband Ronald of Anchorage, Alaska, and Loretta L. Schmadel and husband Joseph of Lewisburg; five grandchildren, Kristen Boob and husband Bradley, Jennifer DeAngelo and husband Matthew, Jessica Mick and husband Jerome, Jake Schmadel, and Lexi Schmadel; three great-grandsons, Anthony DeAngelo, Jackson Boob, and Jameson Boob; and a granddog, Gunnar.

She is also survived by wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends and neighbors, who have all been very thoughtful and helpful throughout the years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Emery, Herman, Howard and Norman Rowles; and two granddogs, Kara and Abby.

As per Mrs. Showden's wishes, there will be no public service.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Penn Highlands Community Nurses, P.O. Box 992, Clearfield, PA 16830.

Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.

To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
