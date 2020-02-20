|
Mary (Krebs) Michael, 91, of Clearfield, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at Mount Nittany Medical Center.
She was born May 24, 1928, a daughter of the late Henry L. Sr. and Delia (Beahan) Krebs.
She was a 1946 graduate of the St. Francis High School. She then began working for Leitzinger's Department Store, where she held a variety of positions until her retirement.
Mary was very committed to caring for her family, friends, church, and community. She was a lifelong member of the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield.
She is survived by two sons, Mark Michael and wife Sandi of Clearfield, and Kevin Michael and wife Cindy of Saint Leonard, MD; four grandchildren, Daniel Michael and wife Molly of DuBois, Paige Ksionska and husband John of Claymont, DE, Tyler Michael of Saint Leonard, MD, and Meghan Michael of Saint Leonard, MD; two brothers, Thomas Krebs and wife Eleanor of Hilton Head, SC, and Msgr. Henry Krebs of Clearfield; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Preston Michael, on Sept. 21, 2004, whom she married Feb. 23, 1957; and two sisters, Margaret E. Krebs and Ann K. Law, all of Clearfield.
Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield, with her brother, Msgr. Henry L. Krebs as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.
Friends will be received at the Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, and on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 from 9-9:30 a.m.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the St. Francis Educational Endowment Fund, 212 S. Front St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020