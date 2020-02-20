Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-5731
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Michael
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary (Krebs) Michael


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary (Krebs) Michael Obituary
Mary (Krebs) Michael, 91, of Clearfield, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at Mount Nittany Medical Center.

She was born May 24, 1928, a daughter of the late Henry L. Sr. and Delia (Beahan) Krebs.

She was a 1946 graduate of the St. Francis High School. She then began working for Leitzinger's Department Store, where she held a variety of positions until her retirement.

Mary was very committed to caring for her family, friends, church, and community. She was a lifelong member of the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield.

She is survived by two sons, Mark Michael and wife Sandi of Clearfield, and Kevin Michael and wife Cindy of Saint Leonard, MD; four grandchildren, Daniel Michael and wife Molly of DuBois, Paige Ksionska and husband John of Claymont, DE, Tyler Michael of Saint Leonard, MD, and Meghan Michael of Saint Leonard, MD; two brothers, Thomas Krebs and wife Eleanor of Hilton Head, SC, and Msgr. Henry Krebs of Clearfield; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Preston Michael, on Sept. 21, 2004, whom she married Feb. 23, 1957; and two sisters, Margaret E. Krebs and Ann K. Law, all of Clearfield.

Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield, with her brother, Msgr. Henry L. Krebs as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.

Friends will be received at the Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, and on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 from 9-9:30 a.m.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the St. Francis Educational Endowment Fund, 212 S. Front St., Clearfield, PA 16830.

To sign the online guestbook, go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -