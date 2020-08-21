COALPORT - Mary Niebauer, 92, Blain City, R.D. Coalport, died Aug. 21, 2020 at UPMC Altoona.Born March 27, 1928 in Blain City, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mildred (McLucas) Niebauer.She was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Peterson.She is survived by a brother-in-law, Edward G. Peterson of Blain City, and several cousins.Mary worked for Prudential Insurance Company, Altoona, Blackburn Food Brokerage, Altoona, and a sewing factory in Coalport and Altoona.She enjoyed genealogy and collecting Teddy Bears.At Mary's request, there will be no viewing.She was a member of the Altar Rosary Society and St. Basil Catholic Church, Coalport, where a funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, with the Rev. Zab Amar, Celebrant. Committal, St. Basil Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to St. Basil Catholic Church in Mary's memory.Arrangements in charge of Gibbons Funeral Home, 1085 Main St., Coalport, PA 16627.