Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
Mary R. (Coble) Johnston Maines


1924 - 2020
Mary R. (Coble) Johnston Maines Obituary
PHILIPSBURG - Mabel R. (Coble) Johnston Maines, 95, of Philipsburg and formerly of Morrisdale, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Mt. Nittany Medical Center, State College.

Born Oct. 4, 1924, in Morrisdale, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Edna (Maines) Hubler Coble.

Surviving are her sons, the Rev. Clifford A. Johnston and his wife Becky, Morrisdale, Cameron A. Johnston handis wife Regina, Kennesaw, GA, Cordell Johnston, Henniker, NH; stepson, Hile C. Maines and friend Carol, Sheffield; her grandchildren, Jennifer Johnston, Morrisdale, Carliegh Johnston, Kennasaw, GA, Meg Johnston, Henniker, NH; her sisters, Vivian Coble, Philipsburg.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Clifford Johnston and Hile E. Maines; a sister, Jessie Murray; her sisters, Isabel Coble, Peggy Coble; her brothers, George (Dick) Coble, Earl Hubler and Sylvester Hubler.

Mabel was affiliated with Methodist and Episcopal churches. She was a homemaker.

Due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 virus, the funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Her final resting place will be in Allport Cemetery, Allport.

Funeral services are under the direction of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
