Mary Rose Rebar


1945 - 2020
Mary Rose Rebar Obituary
CURWENSVILLE - Mary Rose Rebar, 74, of Curwensville, passed away Monday morning, March 23, 2020 at her residence after a lengthy illness.

Born July 12, 1945 in Houtzdale, she was the daughter of Mick and Julia F. (Hancharick) Rebar. She was Roman Catholic by Faith.

Surviving are two brothers and a sister, William Rebar of Curwensville, Mickles Rebar and wife Darlene of Osceola Mills, and Juliann Zendak and husband Lawrence of Falls Church, VA. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Frances Rebar and Margaret Rebar; and five brothers, John, Paul, Andrew, Vincent and Leonard Rebar.

There will be no public visitation or services.

Private Committal Services will be held at the convenience of the family at St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Grampian.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
