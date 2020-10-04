COALPORT - Mary "Louise" Swauger, 85, of Coalport, died Oct. 2, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.Born Dec. 1, 1934 in Gallitzin, she was a daughter of the late John Sr. and Anna (Robatin) Tutko.She was preceded in death by husband Thomas "Lynn" on Jan. 12, 2002; son, Denny; brother, John Jr.; and sister, Helen.Survived by children, Rick (Pam Gearhart), Janet (Andrew) Manges, Kevin, and Amy (Steve) Smolko; daughter-in-law, Virgina (Dick) Swauger all of Coalport; eight grandchildren, Ricky, Christopher, Katie, Nichole, Lauren, Kristen, Taylor and Jordan; six great-grandchildren, Sage, Rex, Jackson, Hannah, Giada, and Grayson; sister of Dorothy Zajdel, Pauline Tutko, Theresa Tutko, and George (Linda), all of Gallitzin, and Eddie (Phyllis) of Mitchellville, Md. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and special caregivers, Dianna Hockenberry and Gail Foster.Louise enjoyed reading, bowling, scratching her lottery tickets, and she was an avid sports fan. Former member of the Coalport Women of the Moose for many years. Member of the Catholic Daughters of America, Coalport VFW Ladies Auxiliary where she had served as president and chaplain, the Altar Rosary Society and St. Basil Catholic Church, Coalport.Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Basil Catholic Church, Coalport, with the Rev. Zab Amar, celebrant.Committal will be at Beaver Valley Cemetery.Due to the coronavirus pandemic, visitation will be private.Arrangements in charge of Gibbons Funeral Home, 1085 Main St., Coalport.